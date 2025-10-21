LA mayor calls for Congressional investigation into U.S. federal agents' "unlawful" enforcement actions

Xinhua) 10:54, October 21, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Monday called for an immediate Congressional investigation into "the unlawful and unconstitutional abduction, detainment, and alleged abuse of U.S. citizens and immigrants by federal agents without a judicial warrant or probable cause," according to a press release from the mayor's office.

Bass emphasized that "reports of Angelenos -- U.S. citizens -- being tased, dragged, and unlawfully detained (by federal agents) should make us all concerned."

"I'm calling for an immediate Congressional investigation into these egregious injustices ... This is not just an assault on the people of Los Angeles -- this is an assault on every person, in every city in this country," she said.

Congressman Robert Garcia, a ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, members of the Los Angeles City Council, and immigrant rights advocates joined Bass at the press conference held at City Hall, the release said.

Garcia said many reports and investigations showed that "American citizens are being dragged off the streets by masked men and thrown into detention cells without access to a lawyer or even a phone call" during federal anti-immigration operations.

"No one, regardless of their background or appearance, should be living in fear of being thrown behind bars by their own government because of their race or what they look like," he said, adding that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)'s actions are "unconstitutional, unacceptable, and completely un-American."

Garcia's office said Monday in a statement that the lawmaker wrote to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, demanding information and records from the agency following widespread reports of wrongful detentions of U.S. citizens by DHS agents.

"Last week, ProPublica documented that 170 American citizens have been arrested by the Department of Homeland Security," the statement said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)