Chinese vice premier holds video call with U.S. treasury secretary, trade representative on economic issues

Xinhua) 10:44, October 18, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, held a video call on Saturday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on bilateral important economic issues.

