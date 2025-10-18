Home>>
Chinese vice premier holds video call with U.S. treasury secretary, trade representative on economic issues
(Xinhua) 10:44, October 18, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, held a video call on Saturday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on bilateral important economic issues.
