Maintaining so-called "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan authorities will lead nowhere: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:05, October 21, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday said maintaining so-called "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan authorities will lead nowhere, urging the governments of the very few individual countries to make the right political decision at an early date.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on a Paraguayan official's recent call for "a serious and broad debate" to explore possible diplomatic and trade ties between Paraguay and China, stressing that it concerns Paraguay's long-term interests.

Guo said the one-China principle is a prevailing consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations. Maintaining so-called "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan authorities will lead nowhere, Guo said, adding that it will not shake the solid and strong international commitment to the one-China principle, or stop the overriding trend of the times towards China's reunification.

Guo noted upholding the one-China principle is the right thing to do and is where the arc of history bends and public opinion trends.

"We urge the governments of the very few individual countries, including Paraguay, to see the true picture, listen to the voice of the visionaries, not to turn a blind eye to the will of the people, and make the right political decision at an early date that serves the fundamental and long-term interests of their people," Guo said.

