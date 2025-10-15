Mainland to expand on-arrival document service for Taiwan residents

Xinhua) 13:57, October 15, 2025

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, gestures at a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland plans to expand on-arrival document services for Taiwan residents to cover all eligible ports, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a regular press conference that the move aims to further open up the mainland and make travel for Taiwan residents more convenient and secure.

Under the plan, Taiwan residents will be able to apply for a single-entry Taiwan Compatriot Permit upon arrival at any eligible port, whether they travel directly from Taiwan or via Hong Kong, Macao, or other overseas locations. Detailed information on the policy and the list of applicable ports will be released by relevant authorities in due course.

Chen said the policy will help facilitate cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, and promote the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, answers questions at a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

