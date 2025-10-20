10th Global Mazu Culture Forum to convene in Putian, SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 17:35, October 20, 2025

The 10th Global Mazu Culture Forum is scheduled to take place in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2025, according to a press conference held Oct. 19 at the People's Daily New Media Tower in Beijing.

Photo shows the press conference for the 10th Global Mazu Culture Forum, held in Beijing, Oct. 19, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

Jiang Erxiong, vice governor of Fujian Province, outlined the main agenda and preparatory work on behalf of the organizing committee.

Jiang said that Mazu culture forms an integral part of traditional Chinese culture. The forum, he noted, seeks to foster dialogue and mutual learning among civilizations and to contribute Chinese wisdom to global peace and development through Mazu culture, a spiritual legacy shared by all humanity.

He emphasized that the event is not only an international cultural gathering but also a concrete measure to implement central government policies, advance cross-Strait integration, and deepen exchanges among civilizations.

Jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), the Macao Special Administrative Region government, and the Fujian Provincial People's Government, the forum will, for the first time, feature 11 domestic and overseas sub-venues across Asia, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. This expansion transforms it from a regional event into a global platform for dialogue among civilizations.

The 27th Meizhou Mazu Culture and Tourism Festival, to be held concurrently, will highlight intangible cultural heritage items and feature a variety of activities paying tribute to the Chinese sea goddess, blending cultural celebration, folk traditions and tourism promotion.

The forum will also include the naming ceremony of the Mazu ocean satellite and the appointment of the global ambassador for Mazu culture promotion. Organizers will issue an annual report on the inheritance and development of Mazu culture, along with a declaration.

Eight thematic sub-forums will explore various aspects of Mazu culture, complemented by activities such as exhibitions of achievements and cultural creative products, as well as folk performances.

Notably, this year's event will debut a cross-Strait integration community to create a better environment for Taiwan compatriots in Putian, further promoting integrated development across the Strait.

Mazu is the deified form of a devoted woman named Lin Mo, who was born in Putian in the year 960. She lost her life in 987 while rescuing fishermen caught in a storm. Her courage and compassion inspired generations, earning her the affectionate title "Mazu," the Chinese sea goddess. Originating on Meizhou Island in Putian, Mazu culture is an important part of both China's traditional culture and global maritime civilization.

Mazu beliefs and customs were inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009.

