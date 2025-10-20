Time-lapse photography captures blooming epiphyllum under the moonlight

People's Daily Online) 17:38, October 20, 2025

In the golden autumn season, under the flowing moonlight, the buds of the epiphyllum sway softly. In just a short moment, the flower blooms, its pure white petals unfolding layer by layer.

A photography enthusiast from Daguan county, Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, used time-lapse photography to capture the entire process from bud to full blossom. The fleeting beauty of the flower is truly heartwarming.

Yu Yiran, as an intern, also contributed to this article.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Du Mingming)