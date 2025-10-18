Chinese defense ministry warns U.S. against perilous attempts to arm Taiwan region

Xinhua) 14:21, October 18, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday warned the United States against its perilous attempts to play the "Taiwan card" and arm China's Taiwan region, cautioning that any such move will cost the United States a heavy price.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry on the new National Defense Authorization Act passed by the U.S. Congress, which includes provisions to funnel funds totaling 1 billion U.S. dollars into strengthening its so-called military cooperation with Taiwan.

The act's negative provisions related to China blatantly interfere in China's internal affairs, undermine China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and disrupt global peace and stability, Zhang said.

Expressing firm opposition to these provisions, Zhang stressed that the Taiwan question is the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations.

He urged the United States to abide fully by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, to steadfastly deliver on its promise that it would not support "Taiwan independence," and to refrain from sending erroneous signals to "Taiwan independence" separatists or engaging in any form of military interaction with China's Taiwan region.

