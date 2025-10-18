China urges Philippines to cease its "farces" in South China Sea

Xinhua) 14:05, October 18, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday urged the Philippines to give up its "unrealistic illusions" and cease its "farces" in the South China Sea.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to the recent illegal intrusion of Philippine vessels into waters adjacent to the islands and reefs of China's Nansha Qundao, as well as a Philippine defense official's recent groundless claims about the Philippines' sovereignty over Huangyan Dao and Nansha Qundao.

"The facts are crystal clear, and the Philippines has no grounds to justify or deny its intrusions, provocations and wrongdoings," Zhang said.

The scope of the Philippine territory has been defined by a series of international treaties, and China's Huangyan Dao and Nansha Qundao are not within that scope, he noted.

The Philippines has deliberately distorted historical and legal facts to justify its infringements and provocations, he said.

He pledged that China will continue to take resolute measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty, as well as its maritime rights and interests.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Kou Jie)