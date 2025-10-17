China's Permanent Mission to UN Agencies in Rome officially unveiled

ROME, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Permanent Mission of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations Agencies in Rome was officially unveiled on Thursday.

China restored its lawful seat in the United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in April 1973, and formally established its Permanent Representation to the UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture in 1982.

The representation was upgraded to the ambassadorial level in 2020. In August 2025, it was officially elevated to the status of a Permanent Mission to the UN Agencies in Rome.

The United Nations' specialized agencies for food and agriculture comprise the FAO, the World Food Programme and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, all of which are headquartered in Rome, the capital of Italy.

