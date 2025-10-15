Chinese state councilor meets Bulgarian, Iranian and Uzbek leaders

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, meets with Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Iotova, who is here for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin on Tuesday met separately with Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Iotova, Iranian Vice President Zahra Behrouz Azar, and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Zulaykho Makhkamova, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women.

In the meeting with Iotova, Shen, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, said that China-Bulgaria relations have made positive progress under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, and China stands ready to work with Bulgaria to further deepen cooperation in fields such as culture, education, and women's all-round development.

Iotova underlined the significance of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, expressing the country's readiness to continue promoting practical cooperation between the two countries in areas including women's rights protection.

When meeting with Behrouz Azar, Shen noted that China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Iran, and under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, join hands to push China-Iran relations toward greater progress.

Behrouz Azar highly commended the development of bilateral relations, saying that Iran is willing to deepen cooperation with China in various fields for the benefit of the two peoples.

During her meeting with Makhkamova, Shen said that China is ready to work with Uzbekistan to fully implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen cooperation in various fields including women's development, and jointly build a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future.

Makhkamova lauded China's progress in advancing women's development, saying that Uzbekistan stands ready to take the implementation of the meeting outcomes as an opportunity to jointly promote the development of women's cause.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, meets with Iranian Vice President Zahra Behrouz Azar, who is here for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, meets with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Zulaykho Makhkamova, who is here for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

