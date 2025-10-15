Chinese vice premier meets Slovak counterpart, vowing to deepen bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 09:22, October 15, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova on Tuesday in Beijing.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, emphasized China's commitment to implementing the important consensus reached between the two countries' leaders and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with Slovakia across various sectors.

He also reiterated China's firm stance on defending multilateralism and free trade, and vowed to further advance China-Slovakia and China-European Union relations.

Sakova expressed Slovakia's high regard for its bilateral relations with China and stated her country's willingness to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas such as economy, trade and investment, and further advance bilateral ties.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)