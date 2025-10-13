Hamas hands over 2nd batch of Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza

Xinhua) 16:45, October 13, 2025

GAZA/JERUSALEM, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Hamas announced Monday that it had handed over 13 more hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza, marking the release of the last remaining living hostages held by the group.

The first batch of seven Israeli hostages was released earlier in the day as part of a large-scale prisoner swap mediated by Egypt and Qatar, with the ICRC facilitating their handover to the Israeli side.

The seven hostages were identified by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office as a soldier captured from his tank position and six civilians who were taken by Hamas militants from communities near Gaza and at the Nova Music Festival on Oct. 7, 2023.

Netanyahu's office said earlier that the government is "committed to bringing back all the hostages held by the enemy and will act to achieve this mission with determination and perseverance."

Another batch of the bodies of deceased hostages is also expected later on Monday, along with the release of about 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners from Israeli prisons as part of the ceasefire deal.

