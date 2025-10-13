Egypt moves to deliver aid to Gaza after ceasefire: president

Xinhua) 09:20, October 13, 2025

Staff members from Egyptian Red Crescent stand near a truck carrying humanitarian aids as it enters Gaza from the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing on Oct. 12, 2025. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Friday that Egypt has begun sending urgent food and medical aid to the Gaza Strip following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Ali Mostafa/Xinhua)

CAIRO, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Friday that Egypt has begun sending urgent food and medical aid to the Gaza Strip following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Sisi made the remarks in a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stressing the need to fully implement the ceasefire, the Egyptian presidency said.

He reaffirmed Egypt's support for UN agencies operating in Gaza, particularly the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and for efforts to assist Palestinian refugees in host countries.

Guterres said the path forward must include the creation of a Palestinian state under international resolutions and the unity of Gaza and the West Bank. He also called for the deployment of international forces in Gaza and UN Security Council backing for the ceasefire agreement.

The UN chief stressed the urgent need to begin Gaza's reconstruction and welcomed an international conference that Egypt plans to host for that purpose.

Israel and Hamas reached the ceasefire deal on Thursday after three days of talks mediated by Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, and the United States. The first phase of the plan includes Israeli troop withdrawals from Gaza City, Rafah, Khan Younis, and the north, the opening of five crossings for aid, and the release of hostages and prisoners.

A Hamas source said the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt is expected to reopen in the middle of next week to allow limited movement of people, though details on operations have not been announced.

More than two years of Israeli military operations have devastated Gaza, killing over 67,000 people and triggering famine, according to Gaza health authorities.

