China's logistics sector reports continued business activity expansion in September

Xinhua) 14:58, October 13, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector revealed continued expansion in business activities in September 2025, according to the latest data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The index tracking the country's logistics market, an indicator of economic vitality, stood at 51.2 percent in September, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous month.

The data for September also showed that logistics activities have remained in the expansion zone for seven consecutive months, the federation said.

Logistics demand grew steadily in September with prices in logistics services also climbing, which demonstrated good momentum in terms of the operations of firms, said Hu Han, an official with the China Logistics Information Center.

Main sub-indices rose across the board last month -- with the new orders index for railway, water and air transport, as well as the express delivery sector, all registering an increase of more than 0.5 percentage points compared to the previous month.

"With the implementation of government policies aimed at stabilizing employment, operations of firms and market expectations, the logistics sector will continue to maintain a stable growth trend," said Hu.

