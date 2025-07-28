China sees improved logistics efficiency in H1

Xinhua) 08:53, July 28, 2025

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's logistics sector reported improvements in overall efficiency during the first half of this year, official data showed Sunday.

The ratio of social logistics cost to GDP, a key indicator of the sector's cost efficiency, stood at 14 percent in first six months of the year, down 0.1 percentage points from that in the first quarter and 0.2 percentage points year on year, said the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's economic planner.

This indicates the initial results achieved in reducing logistics costs throughout society, according to the commission.

