At least 4 killed, 20 injured in U.S. South Carolina shooting

Xinhua) 14:20, October 13, 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- At least four people were killed and about 20 were injured in a deadly shooting early Sunday morning at a crowded bar in Beaufort County in the U.S. state of South Carolina, local authorities said Sunday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said that shortly before 1:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) Sunday, deputies were called to several reports of a shooting at Willie's Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island, Live 5 News reported.

Deputies learned that hundreds of people were at the scene when the shooting happened. Many victims and witnesses ran to nearby businesses and properties to find shelter from the gunshots.

Four victims were reportedly killed at the scene, and about 20 people were hurt during the shooting, with four of them in critical condition, according to the report.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said on X that it has increased law enforcement presence on St. Helena. The office is asking the public to provide information about the incident.

