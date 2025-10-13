Trump orders Pentagon to pay troops amid gov't shutdown

Xinhua) 13:35, October 13, 2025

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday on Truth Social that he has directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to "use all available funds" to ensure troops receive their pay on Oct. 15 amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

"We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to pay our troops," Trump wrote.

The U.S. federal government entered a shutdown on Oct. 1, marking the first shutdown in nearly seven years. Troops are at risk of not receiving their next paycheck on Oct. 15.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)