Trump orders Pentagon to pay troops amid gov't shutdown
(Xinhua) 13:35, October 13, 2025
WASHINGTON, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday on Truth Social that he has directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to "use all available funds" to ensure troops receive their pay on Oct. 15 amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.
"We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to pay our troops," Trump wrote.
The U.S. federal government entered a shutdown on Oct. 1, marking the first shutdown in nearly seven years. Troops are at risk of not receiving their next paycheck on Oct. 15.
