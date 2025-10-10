Home>>
India FM says New Delhi to reopen its embassy in Kabul
(Xinhua) 16:08, October 10, 2025
NEW DELHI, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday announced the reopening of India's embassy in Kabul.
Jaishankar made the announcement during his opening remarks at the meeting with visiting Afghan counterpart Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi.
Muttaqi arrived in India on Thursday for a week-long visit to hold talks aimed at fostering bilateral ties and securing diplomatic recognition.
He will be discussing diplomatic, trade and economic ties with the Indian counterparts.
The Afghan delegation will also meet representatives of the Indian business community.
