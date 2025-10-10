Home>>
Chinese cuisine class held by Confucius Institute Ljubljana in Slovenia
(Xinhua) 15:27, October 10, 2025
Participants learn to make dumplings at a Chinese cuisine class held by the Confucius Institute Ljubljana in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Oct. 9, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
Participants learn to make dumplings at a Chinese cuisine class held by the Confucius Institute Ljubljana in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Oct. 9, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
Participants learn to make dumplings at a Chinese cuisine class held by the Confucius Institute Ljubljana in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Oct. 9, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
