Political advisors urged to contribute to socio-economic development in next 5 years

Xinhua) 14:31, October 01, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over and addresses a meeting of the Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Tuesday asked political advisors to actively engage in research and consultations on major issues concerning economic and social development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks while addressing a meeting of the Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee.

He also called for engaging in investigations and consultations on implementing the Party's policies for the governance of Xizang and Xinjiang in the new era, as well as forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

The meeting decided that the 14th session of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee will be convened in late October.

