Tanzanian FM hails China's development model, vows closer ties

Xinhua) 11:49, October 01, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Mahmoud Thabit Kombo on Monday night lauded China's transformative development journey and reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to deepening bilateral ties, including support for the one-China policy.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Dar es Salaam to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which falls on Oct. 1, Kombo described the event as a celebration of China's remarkable history and the extraordinary achievements of its people.

China has driven innovation, fostered economic growth, and made significant contributions to global development and prosperity, Kombo said, adding that Tanzania draws inspiration from China's development experience, regarding it as a model for its own national progress.

Kombo also praised China's consistent advocacy for a fairer international order and highlighted the two countries' constructive cooperation at the United Nations.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said the Communist Party of China has united and led the Chinese people through a historic transformation from "standing up and growing prosperous to becoming strong," creating remarkable achievements in modernization.

Chen also highlighted China's achievements over the past 76 years and reaffirmed the country's expanding partnership with Africa, particularly with Tanzania.

China has been Africa's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years, with China-Africa trade reaching a record high of 295.6 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, she said. The Asian country has also been Tanzania's largest trading partner for nine consecutive years, with bilateral trade reaching 8.88 billion dollars in 2024.

In June, China granted zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of taxable products from 53 African countries with diplomatic relations with China, a move expected to boost African exports to the Chinese market, said the Chinese ambassador.

Chen stressed that the China-Tanzania partnership continues to deepen, bringing tangible benefits to both sides and contributing to shared development.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)