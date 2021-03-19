Zambia, Zimbabwe, Rwanda mourn Tanzanian President Magufuli's death

Xinhua) 09:08, March 19, 2021

LUSAKA/HARARE/KIGALI, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Zambia, Zimbabwe and Rwanda on Thursday expressed their deep condolences over the death of Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Thursday sent a message of condolences to Tanzania's Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan following the death of President Magufuli.

The Zambian leader said he was greatly saddened by the untimely death of the Tanzanian leader and noted that the late Tanzanian president will be remembered for his immense contribution towards the growth of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) when he served as chair of the regional bloc, adding that Zambia will continue to cherish the friendship shared by the two countries.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolences to the family of Tanzanian President John Magufuli following his death Wednesday at the age of 61.

"My deepest condolences to the family of His Excellency President John Magufuli and the people of Tanzania. Africa mourns with you. May his soul rest in peace," Mnangagwa said in a tweet Thursday.

As SADC Chairperson, Magufuli supported the regional call for the unconditional removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West, Mnangagwa said.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has declared national mourning for late Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

During the period of the national mourning, Rwanda's national flag and the flag of the East African Community on Rwandan territory will fly at half-mast until his burial, said the Office of the Prime Minister Thursday in a statement, pledging that Rwanda, which shares the border with Tanzania, will remain in solidarity with the people of Tanzania and the family of Magufuli.

Earlier in the day, Kagame sent his condolences to the Tanzanian people in a tweet, saying Magufuli's contribution to Tanzania and the region "will not be forgotten."

Magufuli died Wednesday in a hospital in Dar es Salaam, the largest city of Tanzania.

Magufuli had been in office since 2015 and was serving his second five-year term until his death. He was chairman of the Southern African Development Community from 2019 to 2020.

According to Tanzania's Constitution, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan shall be sworn in and serve the remainder of Magufuli's term.