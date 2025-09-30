Giant national flag flies over Taihang Mountains
(People's Daily App) 15:59, September 30, 2025
A 21-meter Chinese national flag was unfurled over the Taihang Mountains to mark China's National Day, its bright red standing out against the rugged peaks in a striking celebratory display.
