Languages

Archive

Home>>Video

Giant national flag flies over Taihang Mountains

(People's Daily App) 15:59, September 30, 2025

A 21-meter Chinese national flag was unfurled over the Taihang Mountains to mark China's National Day, its bright red standing out against the rugged peaks in a striking celebratory display.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories