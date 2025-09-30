Home>>
China's social security fund reports 8.1 pct investment return in 2024
(Xinhua) 08:33, September 30, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's National Social Security Fund posted an investment return of 8.1 percent in 2024, earning 218.42 billion yuan (about 30.72 billion U.S. dollars), according to an annual report released Tuesday.
