China takes multi-pronged measures to boost graduate employment

Xinhua) 15:47, September 28, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has recently rolled out a package of measures to boost employment for university graduates, achieving notable results, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

To expand job opportunities, the MOE collaborated with relevant departments to introduce tailored policies that align with regional development, industrial structures, and consumer demand. A nationwide online recruitment campaign for small and medium-sized enterprises has so far offered more than 1.08 million positions to graduates of the class of 2025.

Additionally, the ministry has organized 112 recruitment fairs, both online and offline, which have brought together more than 2.6 million job postings.

Digital tools are playing an increasingly vital role. The ministry has upgraded the national employment service platform for college students with smart functions, providing online job fairs.

Efforts have also been made to build a national big-data platform on talent supply and demand, which now holds 4.07 billion pieces of data. The platform helps match graduates to market needs based on various factors.

Meanwhile, follow-up services for graduates who have left campus are being enhanced. A new mini-program on the national platform has already sent more than 32,000 pieces of tailored employment information to nearly 10,000 registered graduates.

