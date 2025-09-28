Interview: U.S. scholar says China's climate pledge boosts its global credibility

Xinhua) 13:56, September 28, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's announcements and actions on climate change are enhancing its credibility on this important topic, Clifford Cobb, a renowned U.S. scholar on sustainable development, has said.

Cobb made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua on Thursday following Chinese President Xi Jinping's announcement at the United Nations Climate Summit that China will "basically establish a climate adaptive society" by 2035.

According to Xi, by 2035, China will reduce economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 7 percent to 10 percent from peak levels, striving to do better; increase the share of non-fossil fuels in total energy consumption to over 30 percent; expand the installed capacity of wind and solar power to over six times the 2020 levels, striving to bring the total to 3,600 gigawatts; scale up the total forest stock volume to over 24 billion cubic meters; make new energy vehicles the mainstream in the sales of new vehicles; expand the National Carbon Emissions Trading Market to cover major high-emission sectors; and basically establish a climate adaptive society.

Cobb, vice president of the U.S. Institute for Postmodern Development of China, said climate change remains a pressing global concern, and China's leadership in this area is drawing increasing attention worldwide.

These efforts reflect China's enduring commitment to shaping a shared future where people and planet thrive together, he added.

Cobb also emphasized the need for stronger international cooperation, calling for joint global actions to tackle climate change and safeguard the shared future of humanity.

