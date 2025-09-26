China's resolve, action to tackle climate change "rock-solid": FM spokesperson

September 26, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China is a top country in terms of the will, effort and effectiveness of honoring its emission reduction pledge, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday, describing the country's resolve and action to tackle climate change as "rock-solid."

Delivering video remarks at the United Nations Climate Summit on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on all parties to firm up confidence, live up to responsibilities, and deepen cooperation, and announced China's new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Guo said this shows China's commitment to multilateralism and support to the United Nations.

"This is the first time that China put forward an absolute emissions reduction target, which covers economy-wide emissions from all greenhouse gases," he said.

Guo added China will continue to follow the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and implement the NDCs with utmost efforts.

As President Xi stressed, meeting these targets requires both painstaking efforts by China itself and a supportive and open international environment, Guo noted.

China stands ready to work with all parties to jointly promote international cooperation on climate response, work for the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement, and assist the global green and low-carbon transition, he said.

