Chinese FM calls for joint efforts to address climate change

Xinhua) 13:24, May 29, 2025

XIAMEN, May 28 (Xinhua) -- All people in the world should make joint efforts to address climate change, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference after co-hosting the Third China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Kiribati's President and Foreign Minister Taneti Maamau.

Wang expressed deep regret over the withdrawal of certain major countries from the Paris Agreement, emphasizing that China's commitment to supporting and playing a proactive role in global climate governance will not waver regardless of changing circumstances. He noted that China will also remain active in implementing South-South cooperation on climate change.

He said that China has undertaken remarkable efforts to assist Pacific Island countries in enhancing their capacity to address climate change over the years, and that China will release an initiative to deepen cooperation on tackling climate change with these countries, and will expand related collaboration on sustainable development.

China will implement 100 "small and beautiful" projects on addressing climate change for Pacific island countries in the next three years, Wang said.

As a progressive, constructive force in the international community, China will stand together firmly with its fellow developing countries and be a trustworthy, reliable, warm-hearted friend of the countries in the Global South, including Pacific Island countries, Wang noted.

