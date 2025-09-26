Central delegation visits officials, residents in multiple areas of Xinjiang

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of a central delegation, and members of the delegation learn about education assistance to Xinjiang at a middle school in Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 25, 2025. Entrusted by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Wang led a group of the delegation members to the city of Korla and visited local officials and residents on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

URUMQI, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Members of a central delegation on Thursday visited local officials and residents in multiple areas of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the central delegation, led a group of the delegation members to the city of Korla.

During the visit, the group visited locations including a local school, a hospital, and a village, where the members learned about education and medical assistance to Xinjiang, the development of rural industries, and local people's work and life.

During the visit, Wang emphasized the importance of improving basic education in Xinjiang, especially in the southern parts of the region, and forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation among young people. He also called for further improving local health and medical services and advancing rural revitalization.

Other groups of the delegation visited the cities of Kashgar, Urumqi, Karamay, Bole and Changji, respectively.

