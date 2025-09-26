Grand gathering in celebration of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region's 70th founding anniv. held in Urumqi

Xinhua) 13:08, September 26, 2025

Participants walk into the Xinjiang People's Hall prior to a grand gathering in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in Urumqi, capital of this region in northwest China, on Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

