Global Governance Initiative anchored in multilateralism, aligned with UN Charter -- senior UN official

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Global Governance Initiative, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, is anchored in multilateralism and aligned with the purpose of the UN Charter, a senior UN official has said.

In a written interview with Xinhua, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua said that the initiative underscores the importance of safeguarding the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order underpinned by international law.

The United Nations welcomes all initiatives that advance peace, development and dignity for all, he said.

"China's Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative, Global Governance Initiative, and the vision of 'a community with a shared future for humanity' reflect a clear emphasis on multilateral cooperation and on addressing challenges that no country can solve alone," Li said.

Deeming these initiatives particularly timely amid accelerating climate change, widening inequalities, persistent conflicts, and rapid technological transformation, he said that the GDI can help accelerate progress and drive transformation.

"The United Nations stands ready to work with China and all member states to ensure that these initiatives foster inclusiveness, transparency, and shared progress for all," Li said.

On China's contributions to the UN, multilateralism, Global South Cooperation and development, and global governance, he said that China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has played a significant and growing role in advancing the UN Charter's purposes and principles.

Today, China is the second-largest contributor to the UN regular and peacekeeping budgets, he said. "Chinese peacekeepers have served in some of the most challenging UN missions, reflecting a sustained commitment to peace and security."

Through its support for UN development activities, South-South cooperation and innovative funding mechanisms, China has strengthened and amplified the UN's impact, he said.

Take the United Nations Peace and Development Trust Fund established in 2016 by China as an example. With over 200 projects in over 100 countries, the fund has boosted peacebuilding capacities, supported the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and deepened the peace and development nexus, Li said.

China's achievements in poverty reduction account for a large share of the global decline in extreme poverty, a key contribution to global development and prosperity, he said.

In global governance, China has been a consistent advocate for a more equitable and representative international order, upholding the UN-centered multilateral system and advancing inclusive globalization that benefits all, he said.

"Looking ahead, China's continued engagement in international affairs, together with the collective efforts of all member states, will be essential to preserving multilateralism and ensuring that globalization advances human well-being while leaving no one behind," said Li.

