Autumn scenery of Hanshan Mountain in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 13:28, September 22, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of the Hanshan Mountain in Jarud Banner, Tongliao City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in Jarud Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Hanshan Mountain national nature reserve was set up in 2013. Sitting in the south of the Greater Khingan Mountains, it serves as an ecological shelter and a water conservation area for the Horqin Grasslands. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Horses graze at the Hanshan Mountain national nature reserve in Jarud Banner, Tongliao City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2025. Located in Jarud Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Hanshan Mountain national nature reserve was set up in 2013. Sitting in the south of the Greater Khingan Mountains, it serves as an ecological shelter and a water conservation area for the Horqin Grasslands. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

