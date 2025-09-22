Autumn scenery of Hanshan Mountain in China's Inner Mongolia
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of the Hanshan Mountain in Jarud Banner, Tongliao City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in Jarud Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Hanshan Mountain national nature reserve was set up in 2013. Sitting in the south of the Greater Khingan Mountains, it serves as an ecological shelter and a water conservation area for the Horqin Grasslands. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of the Hanshan Mountain in Jarud Banner, Tongliao City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in Jarud Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Hanshan Mountain national nature reserve was set up in 2013. Sitting in the south of the Greater Khingan Mountains, it serves as an ecological shelter and a water conservation area for the Horqin Grasslands. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Horses graze at the Hanshan Mountain national nature reserve in Jarud Banner, Tongliao City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2025. Located in Jarud Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Hanshan Mountain national nature reserve was set up in 2013. Sitting in the south of the Greater Khingan Mountains, it serves as an ecological shelter and a water conservation area for the Horqin Grasslands. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of the Hanshan Mountain in Jarud Banner, Tongliao City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in Jarud Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Hanshan Mountain national nature reserve was set up in 2013. Sitting in the south of the Greater Khingan Mountains, it serves as an ecological shelter and a water conservation area for the Horqin Grasslands. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of the Hanshan Mountain in Jarud Banner, Tongliao City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in Jarud Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Hanshan Mountain national nature reserve was set up in 2013. Sitting in the south of the Greater Khingan Mountains, it serves as an ecological shelter and a water conservation area for the Horqin Grasslands. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of the Hanshan Mountain in Jarud Banner, Tongliao City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in Jarud Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Hanshan Mountain national nature reserve was set up in 2013. Sitting in the south of the Greater Khingan Mountains, it serves as an ecological shelter and a water conservation area for the Horqin Grasslands. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of the Hanshan Mountain in Jarud Banner, Tongliao City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in Jarud Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Hanshan Mountain national nature reserve was set up in 2013. Sitting in the south of the Greater Khingan Mountains, it serves as an ecological shelter and a water conservation area for the Horqin Grasslands. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of the Hanshan Mountain in Jarud Banner, Tongliao City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in Jarud Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Hanshan Mountain national nature reserve was set up in 2013. Sitting in the south of the Greater Khingan Mountains, it serves as an ecological shelter and a water conservation area for the Horqin Grasslands. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Photos
Related Stories
- View of grassland in Jarud Banner of Tongliao City, China's Inner Mongolia
- Herders lead livestock migrations with modern conveniences in China's Inner Mongolia
- In pics: corn harvest in China's Inner Mongolia
- N China's Inner Mongolia cultivates new growth drivers to advance high-quality development
- 10th Kubuqi Int'l Desert Forum kicks off in Ordos, China's Inner Mongolia
- View of wetland around Ergune River in China's Inner Mongolia
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.