In pics: corn harvest in China's Inner Mongolia
This photo taken on Sept. 18, 2025 shows a harvester working at a corn field in Jurihe Town, Jarud Banner, Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
People work at a corn field in Jurihe Town, Jarud Banner, Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 18, 2025 shows a harvester working at a corn field in Jurihe Town, Jarud Banner, Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
