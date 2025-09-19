We Are China

In pics: corn harvest in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 09:12, September 19, 2025

This photo taken on Sept. 18, 2025 shows a harvester working at a corn field in Jurihe Town, Jarud Banner, Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

People work at a corn field in Jurihe Town, Jarud Banner, Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

