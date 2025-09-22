China-ASEAN Expo fuels cooperation in green finance, digital economy, says Thai banker

Xinhua) 13:19, September 22, 2025

BANGKOK, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 22nd China-ASEAN Expo serves as a platform for ASEAN businesses to experience China's advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and green technologies firsthand, inspiring Thai companies to adopt Chinese AI technologies, a Thai banker has said, eyeing further cooperation between Thailand and China in green finance and digital economy.

"This year's expo not only shares AI progress, but also sparks imagination for creating new businesses," Suwat Techawatanawana, executive vice president of leading Thai bank Kasikornbank, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

In Suwat's view, China has made significant strides in the AI field, evident from its leading position in robotics and AI tools showcased at the expo. These technologies can improve business efficiency and cut costs. Thailand is also increasingly keen on AI applications.

The banker noticed that Thailand is highlighting its eight western provinces in the "City of Charm" zone at this year's expo, inviting Chinese tourists and business professionals to explore the local development potential and investment opportunities. At the same time, the expo's exhibition areas for commodity trade, trade in services and investment cooperation will provide valuable feedback for businesses to develop their operations and economic exchanges.

Suwat believes that under the upcoming upgrade of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA) to version 3.0, industries such as food, agricultural products, tourism, logistics, and digital e-commerce will be among the first to benefit.

"The CAFTA 3.0 will serve as a strong starting point for developing the digital economy, e-commerce, the green economy and sustainability, ultimately fostering connectivity among small and medium-sized enterprises across participating countries," Suwat said.

According to the banker, with China's advancements in new energy vehicles and solar panels gaining increasing recognition, Kasikornbank stands ready to provide technical support to its clients and looks forward to enhancing joint ventures and cooperation with Chinese enterprises.

Suwat added that Kasikornbank plans to issue 200 billion baht (about 6.28 billion U.S. dollars) in loans for green finance and to continue issuing green bonds. In the digital economy, Kasikornbank operates a payment platform that connects businesses and recognizes the necessity of cross-border payments.

"By connecting people and businesses, we can act as a leader, supporter, and business matcher, facilitating progress in the near future," Suwat said.

Official data shows that China and ASEAN have been each other's largest trading partners for several consecutive years. "In the next five to ten years, I look forward to witnessing more breakthroughs in digital technology and human touch in ASEAN-China cooperation," Suwat said.

The banker emphasized the importance of helping companies make better use of Chinese technology with the support of seamless integration of big data and other technologies, while strengthening coordination and cooperation with both the Chinese government and the private sector, including financial institutions, so that businesses and individuals can access more efficient and more affordable technologies.

"Kasikornbank aspires to be a regional bank and a bridge between China's economy, the private and public sectors, maintaining good relations and creating new economic ecosystems," Suwat concluded, stressing that through ongoing coordination and development, the peoples of China and ASEAN countries will ultimately benefit, contributing to regional economic growth.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)