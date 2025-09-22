22nd China-ASEAN Expo opens to public

Xinhua) 09:43, September 22, 2025

Visitors view pottery exhibits during the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2025. The expo opened to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Tinglu)

People visit the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2025. The expo opened to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Hu Qiusi)

Visitors select accessories during the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2025. The expo opened to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

People visit the Vietnam pavilion during the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2025. The expo opened to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A child views a model of electrical multiple unit (EMU) train during the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2025. The expo opened to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Visitors watch a Malaysian performance during the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2025. The expo opened to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Visitors watch a robot performance during the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2025. The expo opened to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

