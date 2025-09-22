Chinese initiatives provide important guidance for global cooperation, says BiH parliamentary leader

Xinhua) 09:56, September 22, 2025

SARAJEVO, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Marinko Cavara, rotating chairman of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), has said that BiH highly appreciates China's major initiatives, including the Global Governance Initiative, noting that they provide important guidance for strengthening global cooperation and exchanges and benefit all countries and peoples.

Cavara made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua on the sidelines of a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in BiH to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and BiH. The reception gathered nearly 400 participants, including senior BiH officials, foreign diplomats, representatives of Chinese enterprises, and members of the Chinese community.

Speaking on bilateral ties, Cavara said BiH and China have long maintained friendly relations based on equality and mutual respect. BiH firmly adheres to the one-China principle, while China respects BiH's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. He added that China has always respected and supported BiH's development, and BiH looks forward to further strengthening cooperation with China in various fields.

In her speech at the reception, Chinese Ambassador to BiH Li Fan said that over the past 30 years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, bilateral relations have become a model of friendly cooperation between countries of different sizes and a partnership for modernization among developing nations. She noted that exchanges and cooperation in politics, economy, and culture have continued to deepen.

Li stressed that the Global Governance Initiative is highly consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, injecting more positive energy into a turbulent world and contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to addressing global challenges.

Guests at the reception spoke highly of China's development achievements and the prospects for China-BiH relations. They said Chinese modernization not only brings lasting prosperity to China but also provides valuable experience and inspiration for other developing countries.

They added that China's commitment to peaceful development and win-win cooperation aligns with the interests of BiH and the wider international community, expressing hope for even greater progress in bilateral relations in the next 30 years.

The reception also featured a chamber performance by the China Broadcasting-Film Symphony Orchestra, which presented classical works from both China and BiH and received warm applause from the audience.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)