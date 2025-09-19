China, UK urged to deepen economic cooperation at London roundtable

September 19, 2025

LONDON, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from government agencies, enterprises and academic institutions on Wednesday called for stronger China-UK economic ties at an industrial cooperation and investment roundtable between Beijing's Chaoyang District and the 48 Group.

Wang Qi, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Britain, said bilateral trade reached 130 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, underscoring huge potentials for cooperation. He urged the two sides to seize opportunities in global industrial transformation and green development to boost trade quality and support global economic recovery.

Christopher Fitzgerald, international affairs director at Octopus Energy, praised China's leadership in renewable energy and innovation in clean technology. He cited his company's work with BYD to offer vehicle-to-grid services that lower charging costs for British electric vehicle drivers.

Jack Perry, chairman of the 48 Group, lauded Beijing's Chaoyang District as a practical platform for joint growth.

Perry added that the 48 Group plans to launch a China-UK Young Entrepreneur Alliance next year, headquartered in Chaoyang, to connect start-ups and innovators on both sides.

Home to around 170 multinational headquarters, more than 1,800 financial institutions and some 700 AI firms, Chaoyang offers first-class business services and strong market momentum, said Wu Xiaojie, the district's Party secretary.

