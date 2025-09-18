17 die, 13 missing in flash floods, landslides triggered by heavy rains in India's Dehradun

Xinhua) 09:25, September 18, 2025

NEW DELHI, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains and cloudbursts have unleashed a fresh wave of devastation in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, killing 17 and leaving over a dozen others missing, multiple local media reports said Wednesday.

The worst hit is Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand.

According to officials, the rescue operations were underway in and around the affected areas.

