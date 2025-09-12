Local efforts, technology protect critical bird migration haven in east China

JINAN, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Rising like a silent dark monolith more than 200 meters high at the meeting point of the Yellow and Bohai seas, the small island in east China, as wildlife conservationist Ma Xuran explains, is a vital nesting haven for tens of thousands of birds and a crucial waypoint along global flyways.

The island, named Gaoshan, spans just 0.46 square kilometers with a peak elevation of 202.8 meters. It is part of the Changdao national nature reserve, which encompasses 151 islands and covers a total area of 5,015.2 hectares, in Shandong Province.

These islands form an internationally recognized "rest stop" for migratory birds. Two of the world's nine major flyways -- the East Asian-Australasian flyway and the West Pacific flyway -- converge here. Each year, millions of birds pass through or pause to rest in the reserve, making it a site of global ecological and scientific significance.

The suitability of these habitats is critical to the survival of migratory bird populations worldwide.

During their long journeys, migratory birds rely on these stopover sites to feed, rest and reproduce. In spring, species from as far as Siberia fly south to the islands, returning north every autumn. The rich marine life around the islands provides an abundant source of food.

Shortly after the breeding season, Ma, a staff member from the reserve administration, traveled by boat to Gaoshan Island for a routine patrol.

Each spring and summer, tens of thousands of black-tailed gulls flock to these steep, sea-carved cliffs to mate, lay eggs, and raise their young, Ma explained.

Her early arrival was in preparation for enhancing the island's existing bird monitoring infrastructure. Her team plans to install intelligent monitoring devices in key breeding areas. Using AI-powered image recognition, the system will analyze video footage to track species diversity, population size and migration routes.

Long-term data will enable comparative analysis over time, helping monitor ecological changes and support dynamic conservation strategies.

In recent years, the reserve has partnered with universities and research institutes, employing bird banding and satellite tracking to study migration patterns. With more abundant and comprehensive data, the reserve has optimized habitats by planting vegetation in high-activity zones to facilitate nesting. Patrol routes and monitoring facilities have also been improved.

During the critical breeding season from April to August, selected local residents stationed by the reserve patrol key island habitats to deter illegal hunting.

Since 2019, Zhu Dafang has served as an island ranger, conducting daily protection and population monitoring of the avian species.

For him, protecting birds is not only about preserving ecological balance but also about fulfilling a responsibility deeply rooted in his homeland.

"No matter the weather, we climb the hills to check on the birds. We've grown attached to them, almost like caring for pets," Zhu said.

Lowering his voice, he gestured toward a young gull resting in the distance. "See that black-tailed gull? It's growing fast, but its dark brown feathers are not fully developed yet. That's how you know it's still a juvenile."

Over the years, Zhu has witnessed continuous improvements in the reserve's ecosystem. Reserve staff have introduced multiple tree species suited to the maritime climate, creating mixed forests to offer better habitats. Trees like mulberry and shrubs such as amorpha and lespedeza now provide diverse food sources, nesting options and shelter, improving ecosystem stability in these islands.

According to the reserve administration, 369 bird species, including migratory and resident species, have been recorded recently, up from 336 in 2019. Among them, 21 are under first-class national protection.

Outside the breeding season, Zhu participates in educational programs at schools in Yantai City, where the nature reserve is located, teaching students and parents about bird conservation and environmental protection.

"I am glad that we are building a society that protects wildlife and the environment," Zhu said. "Humans are not the center of the world. We are humble guardians within the web of life."

