Researchers systematically unravel manuring principles of ancient China

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have recently systematically interpreted the manuring principles of ancient China from the perspective of an ancient Chinese philosophical framework, according to the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Fertilization practices in ancient China were not merely technical operations but were deeply rooted in a philosophical respect for the harmonious unity between humans and nature, their research found.

The ancient Chinese philosophical framework, called San Cai theory, emphasizes the dynamic balance of heaven, Earth and humanity, offering a critical perspective for understanding the wisdom behind these traditional practices.

The study, which was conducted by researchers from the School of Humanities at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, used the theory as a guiding structure and the "Three Adaptations" -- time-specific, place-specific and crop-specific approaches -- as an analytical framework. The study was published in the journal Humanities and Social Sciences Communications.

Through a systematic, thematic review and a comparison of historical texts and documents on fertilization, the research team determined the intrinsic logic and cultural connotations of ancient manuring principles.

The study meticulously documented the ancient practice of split fertilization that was applied throughout the entire growth cycle of crops, highlighting how farmers adhered to natural climatic rhythms.

The study summarized strategies tailored to latitudinal soil variations across both northern and southern regions of China, and to localized soil characteristics. It also involved precise adjustments based on specific nutrient needs, covering not only the type of fertilizer used but also the quantity, timing and techniques of application.

On the dimensions of human harmony, the study traced an intellectual shift from passive adaptation according to heaven and Earth toward active soil-fertility management.

As human-land relations grew increasingly strained after the Tang and Song dynasties (618-1279), farmers diligently expanded their organic fertilizer sources and embraced the ethos of valuing manure "like gold."

In light of contemporary agricultural challenges such as the overuse of chemical fertilizer, nutrient imbalances and soil degradation, these ancient principles of organic fertilization provide valuable insights today, according to the research team.

They illuminate prehistoric land management practices that have no written records, and also, surprisingly, align with the modern concept of precision agriculture, which emphasizes on-demand input.

These principles offer viable solutions for the transition toward sustainable green agriculture, carrying both archaeological significance and practical relevance for the world today.

