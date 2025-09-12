China to take 'necessary' measures to safeguard its legitimate interests: MOFCOM on Mexico planned tariffs

Global Times) 08:52, September 12, 2025

Regarding on Mexico's planned tariffs and analysis that such moves are aligned with long-held agenda by the US to contain China, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said on late Thursday that relevant reports have been noticed and the ministry will closely monitor Mexico's tariff increase and carefully evaluate the final measures. At a time when the US' abuse of tariffs has sparked widespread global opposition, all countries should strengthen communication and coordination to jointly safeguard free trade and multilateralism. The interests of third parties must not be sacrificed due to coercion from others.

Any unilateral tariff increases by Mexico, even within the framework of WTO rules, would be seen as appeasement and compromise with unilateral bullying. Once implemented, these measures would not only harm the interests of relevant trading partners, including China, but would also seriously undermine the certainty of Mexico's business environment and reduce corporate confidence in investing in the country, the spokesperson said.

"China and Mexico are important economic and trade partners, and we do not wish to see our economic and trade cooperation affected. We urge the Mexican side to exercise extreme caution and consider carefully before taking any actions," said the spokesperson.

China has always advocated that all parties resolve economic and trade differences through equal dialogue and consultation. We oppose any form of unilateralism, protectionism, and discriminatory and exclusionary measures, and firmly oppose all practices that harm China's interests. China will take necessary measures based on actual circumstances to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, said the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)