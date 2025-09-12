China's leapfrog progress from generic to innovative drugs, medical equipment

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Beyond its well-known strengths in manufacturing, artificial intelligence and robotics, China is also carving out an edge in the sphere of pharmaceuticals.

At a press conference on the country's progress in the health sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) on Thursday, health officials highlighted an array of homegrown drugs, indicating the country's rising capabilities in health technology, as well as its broader surge in sci-tech innovation.

The release of medicines such as Sugemalimab and Ensartinib, both used to treat lung cancer, has filled gaps in China's portfolio of homegrown therapies, said Guo Yanhong, deputy head of the National Health Commission.

She also singled out Zanubrutinib, a medication used to treat blood cancer, noting that it has been approved in many other countries.

China has risen to second place globally in the development of new medications, with Chinese drugs under development accounting for over a fifth of the global total, according to the official.

Once seen as the poster child for generic drugs, Chinese pharmaceutical companies are now quietly rising in terms of rapid, efficient drug innovation, analysts say.

From the beginning of this year to Aug. 27, the total value of disclosed domestic out-licensing deals was 84.53 billion U.S. dollars, according to data from Pharmcube and Huatai Securities. This accounts for about half of the global total of 163.4 billion dollars.

Notably, these deals included 17 blockbuster overseas transactions, which are deals with a total value exceeding 1 billion dollars or upfront payments above 200 million dollars.

Ran Mingdong, head of the Academy of Healthcare Security Reform and Development in central China's Hubei Province, said that Chinese companies enjoy advantages in technological innovation, clinical resources and cost control. However, they still need to catch up with respect to platform technologies, global commercialization and cross-border regulatory compliance.

Gary Rieschel, a founding managing partner of Shanghai-based Qiming Venture Partners, said that the gap between China and the United States in the development of first-in-class drugs has narrowed from 20 years a decade ago to two or three years.

When measured over a decade, this is an astonishing compression of time, he said.

At Thursday's press conference, Guo also highlighted China's innovations in medical devices and equipment. In one cited example, a homegrown photon-counting CT scanner offers up to three times the resolution of conventional machines.

"It scans faster, exposes patients to less radiation, and excels in both efficiency and effectiveness," Guo said.

China has also successfully developed its own orthopedic and endoscopic soft-tissue surgical robots, which provide greater surgical precision and reduce patient trauma.

Domestically developed ECMO machines, artificial hearts, and proton and heavy-ion therapy systems have been applied in clinical settings, according to the official.

Patients can now access a greater range of domestically produced medical equipment that is both affordable and cutting-edge, she added.

