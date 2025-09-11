2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services opens in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 13:06, September 11, 2025

Visitors watch robotic dogs dance at the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept. 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services opened in Beijing on Wednesday with the theme "Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services".

The fair runs through Sunday.

Visitors are attracted by Labubu dolls at the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept. 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

A visitor experiences driving simulation during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing. in Beijing, Sept. 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

A visitor experiences sunglasses during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing. in Beijing, Sept. 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

A guiding robot used at Beijing Subway says hello to a visitor at the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept. 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

A robot lifts a 15-kilogram dumbbell at the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept. 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Visitors are attracted to the Australia Pavilion at the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept. 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

The Hong Kong Pavilion opens during the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept. 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

The Philippine Pavilion at the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept. 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

