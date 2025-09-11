Defense minister: Containment efforts unworkable

08:36, September 11, 2025 By Jiang Chenglong ( Chinadaily.com.cn

China's Minister of National Defense Dong Jun told his United States counterpart that "no conflict and no confrontation" is not only a shared consensus but also a "bottom line" for both countries and their militaries.

Dong made the remarks on Tuesday in a video talk with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, held at the latter's request, according to a release on Wednesday evening from the Ministry of National Defense.

The two sides conducted what the ministry described as a "candid, pragmatic and constructive" exchange.

Dong said the two heads of state attach great importance to the military-to-military relationship, adding that both sides should follow the consensus reached by the presidents to advance military exchanges. He stressed the need to adjust perceptions from a strategic perspective, accurately define the positioning of the two militaries' relations, and build a relationship characterized by equality and respect, peaceful coexistence, and stable, positive development.

In addition, Dong said the principle of no conflict and no confrontation is not only common ground but also a bottom line for both sides. He urged maintaining openness, enhancing communication, and adding "positive elements and substantive content" to the relationship to provide more certainty for the development of China-US ties.

Dong also said both sides should respect each other's core interests. He stressed that the complete reunification of China is an unstoppable historical trend and that any attempt to use force to support "Taiwan independence" or to use Taiwan to contain China "will be thwarted".

He said that China is committed to working with regional countries to safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea, while resolutely opposing infringements and provocations by "certain countries" and deliberate disruptions by "external powers".

China remains focused on its own development while firmly defending its legitimate rights and interests, Dong said, underlining that efforts to contain, deter or interfere with the country are "absolutely unworkable".

The two defense chiefs also exchanged views on other issues of common concern, the ministry said.

