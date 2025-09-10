Home>>
China rolls out domestic HPV vaccine for cervical cancer prevention
(Xinhua) 16:31, September 10, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out its domestically developed nine-valent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, administering the first dose on Tuesday in the city of Xiamen, to expand cervical cancer protection for females aged 9 to 45.
Health authorities said those aged between 9 and 17 will need two doses, while women 18 to 45 require three.
Cervical cancer is among the most common cancers in women worldwide, and HPV is linked to an estimated 700,000 cancer cases annually, including about 530,000 cervical cancers, with the rest involving the anus, vulva, penis and others.
Vaccination provides an important line of defense. When administered correctly, the HPV vaccine is 94 percent effective in preventing infection.
