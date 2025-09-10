V-Day parade balloons biodegradable, environmentally friendly

People's Daily Online) 16:15, September 10, 2025

Balloons are released into the sky over Tian'anmen Square at the massive military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, on Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)

At the massive military parade held in Beijing earlier this month to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the release of 80,000 pigeons and 80,000 balloons left a lasting impression. Many people were left asking where all those balloons ended up, and whether they posed any risk to the environment.

The balloons used on this occasion were very different from ordinary ones. According to Dong Zhensheng, general manager of Jiangsu Shijie Plastic Technology Co., Ltd., both the composition and the production process set them apart.

Standard balloons are typically made from natural latex mixed with chemical additives. By contrast, the balloons released at the event were made from fully biodegradable natural materials, primarily natural latex, plant starch, and polylactic acid (PLA) produced through the fermentation of plants such as corn and sugarcane. All of these are bio-based, degradable, and environmentally friendly.

One key challenge during research and development (R&D) was ensuring that the biodegradable materials could still provide the air tightness, tensile strength, and elasticity required of balloons. According to Dong, after continuous testing and technological breakthroughs, the R&D team succeeded in creating balloons that not only performed well but also degraded efficiently, overcoming a major obstacle to the practical use of eco-friendly materials.

In normal sunlight, the balloons begin to break down after about a month, with a natural degradation rate of 60 percent to 70 percent within 180 days. Within one to one and a half years, they fully decompose into water, carbon dioxide, and organic matter, leaving no lasting pollution.

