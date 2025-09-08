Global Governance Initiative: addressing governance deficits and demonstrating China's sense of responsibility

As profound shifts reshape the global governance landscape amid growing systemic shortcomings, the world faces an urgent question: What form should a renewed global governance system take, and how can it be effectively reformed?

To answer this question, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) at the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus" Meeting in Tianjin, offering Chinese wisdom and solutions for strengthening and improving the global governance system.

The initiative is guided by five core principles: adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating the people-centered approach, and focusing on taking real actions. These principles are consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, outlining approaches for reforming and improving global governance. Together, they provide both direction and momentum for addressing governance deficits and building a more just and equitable global governance system.

Sovereign equality is the foundation of global governance. China has always maintained that all countries, regardless of size, strength, or wealth, are equal participants, decision-makers, and beneficiaries in global governance. A system dominated by a small group of countries is neither fair nor sustainable.

Reflecting the collective rise of developing countries, the GCI upholds the vision of global governance based on extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit. It aims to promote equality in rights, opportunities, and rules among nations, ensuring that global governance better represents the interests and aspirations of the majority of countries. This will promote greater democracy in international relations, increase the representation and voice of developing countries, and make the global governance system more inclusive.

International rule of law is the essential safeguard of global governance. The purposes and principles of the UN Charter and other universally recognized basic norms of international relations must be observed comprehensively, fully and in their entirety.

Today, however, some countries impose "double standards" and enforce their own rules on others, gravely undermining international rules and order. The GGI stresses the equal and uniform application of international law and rules, thereby defending the authority and integrity of the rules-based multilateral system. Only through collective adherence to the rule of law can the international community make full use of fair and credible global rules to advance sound global governance.

Multilateralism is the fundamental pathway to global governance. It is the core principle underpinning the international system and global order. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has remained a steadfast advocate of true multilateralism.

During the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China and other parties issued a joint statement calling on the international community to safeguard the UN-centered international system and uphold multilateralism. The GGI stresses coordination, cooperation, and adherence to extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefits, calling on multilateral mechanisms to leverage their comparative strengths and play constructive roles. This will help foster deeper public support for multilateralism and further strengthen the architecture of cooperation in global governance.

People-centered approach is the underlying value of global governance. The purpose of global governance is to turn people's aspirations for a better life into reality and to build a world of shared prosperity and well-being.

The GGI emphasizes reform to improve people's sense of security, fulfillment, and well-being, whether through accelerating development, enhancing resilience to common challenges, or advancing the collective interests of all nations. It reflects China's people-centered development philosophy and consistent commitment to aligning national interests with global interests.

Delivering tangible results is the ultimate measure of global governance. Global governance draws vitality from practice, derives meaning from action, and proves its worth through outcomes.

Responding to both pressing current issues and long-term challenges, the GGI seeks to foster consensus through practical cooperation, deliver tangible benefits, and ensure that global governance truly serves all peoples.

Looking ahead, China will prioritize practical cooperation in areas where governance deficits are most severe, including the reform of the international financial architecture and the governance of artificial intelligence. It will also work closely with the UN to support the implementation of the Pact for the Future, demonstrating a firm commitment to addressing governance deficits with concrete steps.

The reform and improvement of the global governance system is a long-term and challenging endeavor that cannot be accomplished overnight. China will continue to work closely with all partners, explore effective pathways for reforming and improving the global governance system, and work toward a brighter future of peace, security, prosperity, and progress for all.

