World leaders to attend V-Day events

08:10, August 29, 2025 By CAO DESHENG ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Foreign journalists have a group photo taken on Thursday at the media center for the upcoming commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War. JIN LIANGKUAI/XINHUA

Twenty-six foreign heads of state and government will attend China's Victory Day commemorations, which will include a military parade, on Wednesday as Beijing hopes to use the event to reaffirm its commitment to defending the victorious outcomes of World War II and contributing to world peace and development.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un will be among the world leaders attending the commemorations, Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei said at a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.

It will be Putin's first visit to China since he held talks with United States President Donald Trump on the Ukraine crisis in Alaska earlier this month. Putin will also attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tianjin, to be held from Sunday to Monday.

His China visit also comes following President Xi Jinping's state visit to Russia in May and Xi's attendance at the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

Hong said that during that visit, Xi and Putin together sent the strong message that "the history of World War II must not be distorted, the victorious outcomes of World War II must not be denied, and the postwar international order must not be challenged".

Regarding Kim's China visit, Hong said that safeguarding, consolidating and developing relations between China and the DPRK is the firm position of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government.

China stands ready to work with the DPRK to continue to enhance exchanges and cooperation and advance socialist development, coordinate closely on promoting the peace and stability of the region and safeguard international fairness and justice, he said.

Sept 3 is celebrated in China as Victory Day, marking the signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender on Sept 2, 1945.

The Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) was the first war to break out and the longest-running campaign in the World Anti-Fascist War. It resulted in over 35 million Chinese military and civilian casualties.

With regard to a question about some forces in Japan seeking to remove restrictions on its military, including downplaying its history of aggression and even distorting historical truth to paint themselves as a victim of war, Hong said that such acts pose challenges to the post-World War II international order, to human conscience and to all who love peace.

"We urge Japan to face history squarely, reflect deeply upon its crimes of aggression, make a clean break with militarism and pursue the right path of peaceful development, good neighborliness and friendship," he said.

Former Japanese prime minister Yukio Hatoyama, who said that Japan should reflect on its stance on history, will be among the former statesmen invited to attend the commemorations.

A total of 50 international friends who have contributed to the war of resistance against Japanese aggression or their families from 14 countries, including Russia, the US, the United Kingdom, France and Canada, will also attend the commemorations.

Wu Zeke, deputy director of the Office of the Leading Group for the Military Parade and a senior officer of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, said at the news conference that the preparations for the V-Day military parade are basically complete.

The parade will feature a wide range of weapons and equipment, much of which will be unveiled for the first time, Wu said, adding that the event will highlight the Chinese military's recent advances in modernization and enhanced combat readiness.

When asked about what message China will send to the world about the military parade, Hong said, "We hold the military parade to show our firm determination to pursue the path of peaceful development, our strong will to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and our great capability to safeguard world peace and tranquility."

