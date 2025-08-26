Cutting-edge aircraft to fly in combat formations during China's V-Day military parade

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's upcoming military parade will feature the main air combat forces of its joint military operations.

A range of newly developed aircraft will make their parade debut, said parade organizers. These front-line combat models, now in active service, represent cutting-edge equipment for high-end warfare.

The air echelon will fly in integrated combat formations, bringing together early-warning and command, strategic projection, and anti-surface capabilities from the Army, Navy and Air Force. Some aircraft carry live weapon loads.

The theme of the parade is to affirm the Chinese people's commitment to peace and the armed forces' determination to safeguard it, said organizers.

The parade, to be held on Sept. 3 in Beijing, marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Army, Navy and Air Force aircraft will fly at low altitude over Tian'anmen Square.

