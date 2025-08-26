China urges U.S. to cease attempts to disrupt China-Latin America cooperation

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has called on the United States to stop its attempts to disrupt China-Latin America cooperation by sowing discord, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Guo's remarks came after a U.S. military official claimed that China is infiltrating and plundering resources in the Western Hemisphere.

"Such U.S. allegations represent nothing but a worn-out narrative divorced from reality, which once again expose the ingrained Cold War mentality and confrontational mindset of certain individuals within the United States," Guo told a regular press briefing.

China has always adhered to the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation in conducting practical cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries across various fields, the spokesperson added.

China-Latin America cooperation aligns with the respective needs and serves the common interests of both sides, and has vigorously promoted local economic and social development, earning genuine welcome from countries and peoples in the region, Guo noted.

"Over the years, the United States has spared no effort in interfering with and controlling Latin America and the Caribbean. Its hegemonic and bullying actions are all too evident," Guo said.

"Latin America and the Caribbean are no one's backyard," Guo stressed, while adding that China-Latin America cooperation is not targeted at any third party and should not be disrupted by any third party. Countries in the region have the right to independently choose their development paths and partners, he emphasized.

"The United States should cease its attempts to sow discord and create troubles out of nothing, and instead focus on contributing more to the development of Latin American and Caribbean countries," Guo said.

